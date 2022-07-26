Julio Jones Signing With Super Bowl Contender: Report
By Jason Hall
July 26, 2022
Julio Jones will reportedly sign a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday (July 26).
The move gives Tom Brady with another veteran option at wide receiver with Jones, 33, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, joining a receiving corps that already includes Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
"Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. The soon-to-be 45-year Tom Brady now will have a chance to throw to the 33-year-old Jones," Schefter tweeted.
Jones was released by the Tennessee Titans less than a full year after the team acquired him in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, where he'd previously spent his entire NFL career, in June 2021.
The seven-time Pro Bowl selection was limited during his lone season with the Titans, recording career lows of 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown.
"It looked like we were headed in the right direction and then had some setbacks along the way," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said at the NFL scouting combine in February via ESPN. "Unfortunately, he wasn't out there enough to really make an impact week after week. When he was out there he helped our football team. But it was one of those things that seemed like a nick every week that we were trying to work through. That's a balance that you always work through as players' careers start to get a little longer. You see some things and wonder if that was an isolated instance or is this going to be a repetitive thing."
Jones was also limited by injuries during his final season in Atlanta, appearing in only nine games in 2020.
Jones will face the Titans in a preseason matchup on August 20 at Nissan Stadium and the Falcons in Week 5 at Mercedes Benz Stadium and in Week 18 at Raymond James Stadium.