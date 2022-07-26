Julio Jones Signing With Super Bowl Contender: Report

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection was limited during his lone season with the Titans, recording career lows of 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown.

"It looked like we were headed in the right direction and then had some setbacks along the way," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said at the NFL scouting combine in February via ESPN. "Unfortunately, he wasn't out there enough to really make an impact week after week. When he was out there he helped our football team. But it was one of those things that seemed like a nick every week that we were trying to work through. That's a balance that you always work through as players' careers start to get a little longer. You see some things and wonder if that was an isolated instance or is this going to be a repetitive thing."

Jones was also limited by injuries during his final season in Atlanta, appearing in only nine games in 2020.

Jones will face the Titans in a preseason matchup on August 20 at Nissan Stadium and the Falcons in Week 5 at Mercedes Benz Stadium and in Week 18 at Raymond James Stadium.