Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Wedding Photos In Tribute To Her Grandmother

The photos show Kourtney in a white dress and veil toasting at a restaurant with her grandmother who she called, "My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother." She also posted photos of her, her grandmother, Travis, and his father right after the ceremony. Fans took to the comments to send birthday wishes to Kris Jenner's mother. "Grandmothers are unique and special," one fan wrote. "Treasure her!"

Kris also took to Instagram to post her own birthday tribute to her mom. "Happy birthday to my very beautiful mommy M.J.! You are my best friend, my heart and my hero!" she wrote alongside several photos of the mother-daughter duo. "Thank you for all you have done for me and every single memory we have made together! I thank God for the blessing to have you as my mom and I am so thankful for all we have been through together and the family we have built. I love you more than you will ever know Mom!!"