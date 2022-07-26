Kyler Murray's $230M Contract Includes 'Unusual' Clause

Kyler Murray's massive contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals included an "unusual, if not unprecedented" clause.

The "monster" five-year extension worth $230.5 million includes an addendum that requires him to study film four hours a week during the season, according to ESPN. These four hours a week are in addition to the team's mandatory meetings.

The Heisman-winning quarterback is required to study "material provided to him by the Club in order to prepare for the Club's next upcoming game," the contract states. He'll get "credit" for the film study.

There are rules tied to this addendum, however.

According to ESPN, the former Oklahoma standout won't get credit for the film study if he does not "personally study the provided material in good faith" — that means Murray can't be doing something else that would distract him while watching the material, like playing video games or watching TV.

If the quarterback doesn't meet the addendum's requirements, Murray will "be deemed to be in default" of his contract. The clause is in effect starting this upcoming NFL season through 2028.

ESPN reported this clause requiring a player to study more outside of team meetings is "unusual, if not unprecedented."