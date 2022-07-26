Swae Lee 'Exhausted' After Being Stuck In An Elevator For Three Hours
By Tony M. Centeno
July 26, 2022
Swae Lee is safe after he got stuck in a hotel elevator for hours during his stay in Canada over the weekend.
On Sunday, July 24, footage of the other half of Rae Sremmurd being rescued from a broken elevator at Hotel X in Toronto surfaced on social media. In the brief clip, we can see the final stretch of Swae's predicament as he begins to climb up a ladder that was lowered into the elevator from a rescue team. As he makes he way out, Swae spoke about the experience he and his entourage went through while they were stuck in the lift.
"We been trapped in the elevator for three hours," Swae said in the video. "Three hours trapped in the elevator, man ... I'm f**king hot, I'm exhausted."
The Mississippi native revealed that he and his crew were stuck in the elevator for about three hours. In another longer clip, we can see Swae Lee's crew climb up into the elevator shaft. So far, the hotel has not issued a statement on the situation.
Swae Lee is currently touring ahead of the release of Rae Sremmurd's upcoming album Sremm4Life. Swae and Slim Jxmmi recently opened up about the album in a recent interview with GQ. During their conversation with the outlet, the boys didn't reveal a release date but they did confirm some of the features and that they rap about their late stepfather for the first time.
“It was crazy because I've never really talked about that,” Jxmmi told GQ. “That was another thing that made me like sit down and just change up real quick.”
“That s**t f**ked me up,” Swae said.
See what happens when things go left for Swae Lee in the elevator below.