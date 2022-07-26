Swae Lee 'Exhausted' After Being Stuck In An Elevator For Three Hours

"We been trapped in the elevator for three hours," Swae said in the video. "Three hours trapped in the elevator, man ... I'm f**king hot, I'm exhausted."



The Mississippi native revealed that he and his crew were stuck in the elevator for about three hours. In another longer clip, we can see Swae Lee's crew climb up into the elevator shaft. So far, the hotel has not issued a statement on the situation.



Swae Lee is currently touring ahead of the release of Rae Sremmurd's upcoming album Sremm4Life. Swae and Slim Jxmmi recently opened up about the album in a recent interview with GQ. During their conversation with the outlet, the boys didn't reveal a release date but they did confirm some of the features and that they rap about their late stepfather for the first time.



“It was crazy because I've never really talked about that,” Jxmmi told GQ. “That was another thing that made me like sit down and just change up real quick.”



“That s**t f**ked me up,” Swae said.



See what happens when things go left for Swae Lee in the elevator below.