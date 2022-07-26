Uvalde School Principal Placed On Paid Administrative Leave

By Dani Medina

July 26, 2022

US President Joe Biden embraces Mandy Gutierrez, the Principal of Robb Elementary School, as he and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022.
Photo: Getty Images

Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez has been placed on paid administrative leave, Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell decided Monday (July 25).

The details surrounding her suspension have not yet been made public, according to The Hill.

"I can confirm that Ms. Gutierrez was placed on Administrative Leave With Pay today by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell. Ms. Gutierrez has no further comment at this time," attorney Ricardo Cedillo said in a statement provided to CBS News.

Gutierrez has been a Uvalde CISD employee for over 20 years, but this past school year was her first as principal at Robb Elementary School.

The news of Gutierrez's suspension comes weeks after Uvalde CISD police chief Pete Arredondo was also placed on administrative leave. Harrell recommended the firing of Arredondo, but the school board meeting to vote on his fate was canceled.

Arredondo has been at the center of criticism regarding law enforcement's response to the May 24 attack, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

