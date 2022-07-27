DJ Khaled Reveals New Song With Drake And Lil Baby Ahead Of 'God Did' Album

"They wanna finish me," Khaled said in the video. "so I went and got Drake and Lil Baby. They ain't never believed in me. Why you think I win so much?"



The new images come about a month after Drake dropped by Khaled's crib in Miami to put the finishing touches on their new song. Khaled has spent the past seven months teasing the epic collaborations he has in store for his upcoming album God Did. So far, he's been in the studio with Kanye West, Future, Chance The Rapper, Gunna, Rod Wave, Lil Durk and plenty others.



DJ Khaled recently revealed the title of his album in a grand announcement video he posted a few weeks ago. The only thing he has yet to confirm is the album's release date. In his latest post, Khaled said the album is coming soon. However, when it comes to his collaboration with Drake and Lil Baby, he uses the phrase "very soon," which could mean the song will arrive sooner than we think.



Check out more footage from DJ Khaled's recent video shoot below.

