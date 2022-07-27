"This n***a Ye really bought me a fucking Maybach truck yo," Bari said as he showed the inside of the vehicle. "I just crashed my car two days ago y'all. I did not post it because I didn't want people dm-ing me asking me like 'yo what's going on? are you ok?' Yes I crashed my car and this n***a got me a new car. Yo I'm about to cry."



Bari didn't provide a lot of details about the wreck that cost him his old car. There's also no clarification as to how Ye even heard about the wreck when Bari did not post anything about it on social media. Nonetheless, Bari was extremely overjoyed to receive the gift from Ye.



The gift may have cost Ye a pretty penny, but we're sure he got some kind of discount thanks to his previous connections with Mercedes-Benz. Back in January, the Donda rapper copped a custom luxury Mercedes-Benz van worth $400,000.