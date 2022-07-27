Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis Is 'A Proper Boy Now'

Kate Middleton's youngest child is growing up fast. The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about Prince Louis during a recent visit to Little Village's hub in Brent, which is part of London's largest baby bank network, according to People. While looking on at a baby resting a stroller, the mother of three made a sweet comment about her own children growing up.

"I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he's a proper boy now," Kate reportedly said about 4-year-old Louis per People. The Duchess also talked about Little Village after the June visit with an Instagram post. "From providing toys, clothes and essential items for young children, to linking local families with key services, @LittleVillageHQ baby banks support families across London," she captioned the photos of her interacting with volunteers.