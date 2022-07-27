Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis Is 'A Proper Boy Now'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 27, 2022
Kate Middleton's youngest child is growing up fast. The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about Prince Louis during a recent visit to Little Village's hub in Brent, which is part of London's largest baby bank network, according to People. While looking on at a baby resting a stroller, the mother of three made a sweet comment about her own children growing up.
"I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he's a proper boy now," Kate reportedly said about 4-year-old Louis per People. The Duchess also talked about Little Village after the June visit with an Instagram post. "From providing toys, clothes and essential items for young children, to linking local families with key services, @LittleVillageHQ baby banks support families across London," she captioned the photos of her interacting with volunteers.
Kate has given royal fans a glimpse of Prince Louis' developing personality as he makes more public appearances. His most infamous came during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in which he made hilarious faces as loud planes flew over the royal balcony. A photo from the special day even made it onto a large flag that a fan brought with them to Glastonbury.
Back in May of 2021, Kate revealed that Louis, who was 3 years old at the time, was a handful. "Louis has gotten so big now — he's very quick running around," the Duchess of Cambridge shared during a phone call with 4-year-old cancer patient Mila. "And he's on his little scooter as well. He's very quick. I can't keep up with him!"