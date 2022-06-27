How Prince Louis Made An Unexpected Appearance At Glastonbury Festival

According to Hello Magazine, the flag was spotted by Love Island host Laura Whitmore who shared the photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Best Flag at Glasto." The photo has now been shared across social media platforms reminding fans of Louis' scene-stealing moments from the Jubilee celebrations.

While the royals weren't present at this year's Glastonbury festival, Prince William has previously expressed interest in attending the popular event. In 2017 he told the BBC that he and the Duchess of Cambridge are both into music. "I talked about going to Glastonbury because I am really into my music and Catherine as well. We talked about going to Glastonbury," he said per Hello. "[But] I've got into enough trouble for my dancing recently so it’s probably best to keep away from that."