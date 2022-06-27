How Prince Louis Made An Unexpected Appearance At Glastonbury Festival
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 27, 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William's son Prince Louis was the star of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and although the celebrations wrapped up earlier this month, his adorable antics are clearly still on people's minds. During England's Glastonbury Festival over the weekend, an attendee was proudly waving a flag with the four-year-old's face on it.
The hilarious flag comes from the famous photos of Prince Louis covering his ears while military planes fly over Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour on June 2nd. The young royal went viral for his adorable reactions while the rest of the Royal Family calmly stood on the balcony.
Prince Louis at Glastonbury Festival! pic.twitter.com/cMGTi37Jc1— ✨ (@TRHDukeDuchess) June 27, 2022
According to Hello Magazine, the flag was spotted by Love Island host Laura Whitmore who shared the photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Best Flag at Glasto." The photo has now been shared across social media platforms reminding fans of Louis' scene-stealing moments from the Jubilee celebrations.
While the royals weren't present at this year's Glastonbury festival, Prince William has previously expressed interest in attending the popular event. In 2017 he told the BBC that he and the Duchess of Cambridge are both into music. "I talked about going to Glastonbury because I am really into my music and Catherine as well. We talked about going to Glastonbury," he said per Hello. "[But] I've got into enough trouble for my dancing recently so it’s probably best to keep away from that."