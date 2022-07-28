Britney Spears Shares Video Of Her 'First Time At A Bar'

It looks like Britney Spears is celebrating Thirsty Thursday! On July 28th, the pop icon took to her Instagram Story to share her first time having a drink in a bar with her fans. "So glad they took my rights away for 13 years to have a cocktail," referencing her conservatorship in the video's caption. "I'm so so grateful y'all!!!"

In the Instagram Story video, Britney reveals, "This is my first time at a bar," with a bittersweet smile. "First time," she repeats before flipping the camera around to show off the bar. "I feel so fancy and I feel so sophisticated," she adds and flashes another smile at the camera.