Britney Spears Shares Video Of Her 'First Time At A Bar'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 28, 2022
It looks like Britney Spears is celebrating Thirsty Thursday! On July 28th, the pop icon took to her Instagram Story to share her first time having a drink in a bar with her fans. "So glad they took my rights away for 13 years to have a cocktail," referencing her conservatorship in the video's caption. "I'm so so grateful y'all!!!"
In the Instagram Story video, Britney reveals, "This is my first time at a bar," with a bittersweet smile. "First time," she repeats before flipping the camera around to show off the bar. "I feel so fancy and I feel so sophisticated," she adds and flashes another smile at the camera.
The video comes after a heated back and forth between Britney and her mother Lynne Spears. On Monday (July 25) the singer took to Instagram to share screenshots of the text messages she sent to her mother as well as a friend and a lawyer after she was reportedly forced to enter a mental health facility in 2019, writing, "It's a little different with proof." The posts didn't stay up long, however, as Spears quickly deleted the screenshots not long after sharing them. After her mother responded to the accusations of not responding when she reached out from the mental health facility, Britney fired back.
In lighter news, it was also reported that Britney will be teaming up with the legendary Elton John for a new version of his classic song "Tiny Dancer."