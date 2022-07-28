Future Beats Drake's Record To Become Most Platinum Rapper Of 2010s

Future supersedes Drake as the best-selling rap artist of the past decade.



On Wednesday, July 27, the Freebandz founder received a grand total of 55 certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) during an exclusive event at Soho House Miami Beach. The plaques, which were presented by RIAA COO Michele Ballantyne and Epic Records Chairwoman & CEO Sylvia Rhone, commemorated the 95 million units sold throughout the span of Future's career. Among his array of certifications, his albums DS2 (2015), HNDRXX (2017), High Off Life (2020), and his collaborative effort with Juice WRLD, WRLD ON DRUGS (2018) all reached platinum status, which gives Future one more platinum LP over his Drake.