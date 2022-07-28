Future Beats Drake's Record To Become Most Platinum Rapper Of 2010s

By Tony M. Centeno

July 28, 2022

Future & Drake
Photo: Getty Images

Future supersedes Drake as the best-selling rap artist of the past decade.

On Wednesday, July 27, the Freebandz founder received a grand total of 55 certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) during an exclusive event at Soho House Miami Beach. The plaques, which were presented by RIAA COO Michele Ballantyne and Epic Records Chairwoman & CEO Sylvia Rhone, commemorated the 95 million units sold throughout the span of Future's career. Among his array of certifications, his albums DS2 (2015), HNDRXX (2017), High Off Life (2020), and his collaborative effort with Juice WRLD, WRLD ON DRUGS (2018) all reached platinum status, which gives Future one more platinum LP over his Drake.

Prior to his new certifications, Future already had a few platinum plaques for albums like his debut album Pluto (2012), EVOL (2016), FUTURE (2017), and his collaborative effort with Drake What A Time To Be Alive (2015). In addition to his new platinum albums, his latest smash hit "Wait For U" featuring Tems and Drake went double-platinum and his new album I NEVER LIKED YOU has already reached gold status just a few weeks after its release.

The new certifications for Future came not long after he dominated the Ciroc Stage during his headlining performance at Rolling Loud in Miami. During his set, Future performed hits from his new album and brought out Lil Durk, Real Boston Richey and Travis Scott. The "Love You Better" rapper is expected to headline the festival's New York City stop in September.

Congratulations to Future for receiving his latest round of platinum plaques!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.