Future Stuns Fans By Bringing Out Travis Scott At Rolling Loud Miami

“You can’t leave yet n***a. It’s Rolling Loud," Future told Travis after they finished their song. "Act like you never left. SLATT!”



The Houston native hung out to perform some of his own biggest hits like "Goosebumps," "Antidote" and "Sicko Mode." Scott is a veteran of Rolling Loud and has served as a headliner in the past. However, this is Scott's first major festival performance since the tragic events that transpired at his Astroworld festival last year. Since then, Scott spent the past few months slowly making his way back to the festival scene starting with a few private performances and a grand scale set in Miami back in May. He also performed in New York City recently, where he appeared to be more aware of the welfare of his fans in the crowd.



Regardless of his past, Travis' fans truly embraced his return to the festival stage by raging out to each song he performed. Before Travis surprised the crowd with his presence, Future warmed up the audience by bringing out Lil Durk and Boston Richey. Check out more scenes from Future's set performance at Rolling Loud Miami below.