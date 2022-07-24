Future Stuns Fans By Bringing Out Travis Scott At Rolling Loud Miami
By Tony M. Centeno
July 24, 2022
Future formally welcomed Travis Scott back to the festival scene by bringing out the Cactus Jack founder during his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami.
On Saturday, July 23, the "Love You Better" rapper kicked off his performance at the Ciroc Stage with a slew of his biggest hits like "Stick Talk," his verse on Nardo Wick's "Me or Sum" and even dedicated part of his performance to Gunna, Young Thug and YSL as he performed "Pushin P." Once the tune of Southside's "Hold That Heat" echoed throughout Hard Rock Stadium, Travis Scott made his grand entrance with a huge grin on his face.
“You can’t leave yet n***a. It’s Rolling Loud," Future told Travis after they finished their song. "Act like you never left. SLATT!”
The Houston native hung out to perform some of his own biggest hits like "Goosebumps," "Antidote" and "Sicko Mode." Scott is a veteran of Rolling Loud and has served as a headliner in the past. However, this is Scott's first major festival performance since the tragic events that transpired at his Astroworld festival last year. Since then, Scott spent the past few months slowly making his way back to the festival scene starting with a few private performances and a grand scale set in Miami back in May. He also performed in New York City recently, where he appeared to be more aware of the welfare of his fans in the crowd.
Regardless of his past, Travis' fans truly embraced his return to the festival stage by raging out to each song he performed. Before Travis surprised the crowd with his presence, Future warmed up the audience by bringing out Lil Durk and Boston Richey. Check out more scenes from Future's set performance at Rolling Loud Miami below.
Surprise! Here's Travis! Thanks Future! #RollingLoudMiami #future #RollingLoud2022 pic.twitter.com/ELB2RveIOe— GoreJust Goth (@gorejustgoth) July 24, 2022