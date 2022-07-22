Kodak Black Faces House Arrest After Violating Supervised Release

Kodak Black will have to remain at home where he will be monitored electronically. He can only leave with permission for medical reasons, court appearances and work purposes. The judge has required him to give 48 hours' notice prior to any concerts or events he's scheduled to perform at, which may include his upcoming set at Rolling Loud Miami. The rapper will also have to submit to drug testing.



The move comes after federal prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Kodak Black's supervised release that he received in regards to his 2019 conviction of making a false statement in order to obtain a firearm. The rapper was sentenced to four years in prison but his sentence was commuted in 2020 following a pardon from former President Donald Trump. Although he was released from custody, Kodak was placed on supervised release until 2024.



As a part of the terms of his supervised release, Kodak Black was required to avoid all drugs and obey all laws. When he was arrested last week, police found 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash on him. He was charged with charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking in oxycodone.



His lawyer recently said the pills they found were prescribed to the rapper by a doctor, but clearly that hasn't had an effect on the judge's latest ruling. Due to his recent charges, Kodak's supervised release could be extended and he could receive more jail time.