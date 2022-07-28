Massive Tree Kills 7-Year-Old Georgia Girl In Smoky Mountains

A 7-year-old Georgia native is dead after a tree fell on her tent Wednesday morning in the Great Smoky Mountains. According to WSB-TV, the girl's father and siblings were in the same tent and were not crushed by the tree. Officials have not publicly released any information regarding the girls identity. The girl was with her family in the Elkmont Campground around 12:30 in the morning when the incident occurred.

The Charlotte Observer shared that the specific campground where the incident occurred features over 200 sites and is located just 8 miles from downtown Gatlinburg. There were many people camping near the area when the tree fell, but the girl was the only one injured.

The tree that fell on the girl was very large. Park officials noted that it was a red maple that extended a whopping two-feet in diameter. The Gatlinburg Fire and Police Departments were joined by the National Park Service on the scene immediately after the tree fell on the girl.

After she was pronounced dead on the scene, the campsite closed. In fact, all campsites near the incident were closed down for the rest of the day. WSB-TV mentioned that the campground remains open to the public.