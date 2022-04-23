Megan Thee Stallion Reveals The Meaning Behind New Hot Girl Anthem 'Plan B'

Megan Thee Stallion dropped a new single this week that's poised to be the anthem for Hot Girls everywhere this summer.

"Plan B," the Hot Girl Coach's new female empowerment song, features lyrics like "I'm the only reason that your goofy a-- got bitches" and "Ladies, love yourself, 'cuz this s--- could get ugly / That's why it's, "Fuck ------, get money." She previewed and performed the song for the first time at Coachella last week and the hype hasn't died down since.

While some fans speculated this song might be about Tory Lanez, Meg set the record straight.

"What was your inspiration @theestallion behind #PlanB?👀" a fan asked on Twitter. Meg replied, "I was just venting (about) experiences I've had in relationships I've been in the past."