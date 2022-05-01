Selena Gomez's Most Relatable TikToks

By Yashira C.

May 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez has been showing off her humor on TikTok and fans are loving it. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer has proven herself to be skilled at finding the perfect audio clips for a relatable video, whether she's poking fun at how it's "super weird" being an adult or joking about how she's "totally fine" being single. On her account you'll also find lighthearted videos about her mental health struggles, feeling like she doesn't know what she's doing with her life, and more. The Only Murders In The Building actress has also brought out some memorable surprise guests on her account, including her former Wizards of Wavery Place co-star Jennifer Stone and "Bam Bam" singer Camila Cabello.

Scroll through to see 10 of Selena Gomez's most relatable TikToks:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.