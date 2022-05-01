Selena Gomez has been showing off her humor on TikTok and fans are loving it. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer has proven herself to be skilled at finding the perfect audio clips for a relatable video, whether she's poking fun at how it's "super weird" being an adult or joking about how she's "totally fine" being single. On her account you'll also find lighthearted videos about her mental health struggles, feeling like she doesn't know what she's doing with her life, and more. The Only Murders In The Building actress has also brought out some memorable surprise guests on her account, including her former Wizards of Wavery Place co-star Jennifer Stone and "Bam Bam" singer Camila Cabello.

Scroll through to see 10 of Selena Gomez's most relatable TikToks:

1.