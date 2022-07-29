BLACKPINK's Magical 3D Avatars Are 'Ready For Love'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
BLACKPINK is officially back. The K-pop group has dropped their new music video for their latest song "Ready For Love" which features their realistic three-dimensional avatars pulling out all of the four members - Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé's best moves.
The music video is part of their recent in-game concert for PUGB Mobile called "THE VIRTUAL" which saw the pop stars perform a medley of their biggest hits through the 3D virtual versions of their human forms. According to Billboard, fans will have another chance to see the concert in an event that will run from July 29th-30th in North and South America and July 30th-31st across the rest of the world. Players will also get to obtain the outfits BLACKPINK wore during their concert until August 31st.
"Ready For Love" and the PUGB Mobile concert are the latest moves from the K-pop stars since they announced their forthcoming August comeback. On July 5th, YG Entertainment confirmed that the group is in the "final stages of recording a new album.” The statement also revealed that new music will arrive sometime in August along with “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.”
In addition to the highly-anticipated comeback, member Jennie was recently seen in the first trailer for The Weeknd's upcoming HBO Max series The Idol. Along with the trailer came an update to The Idol's IMDb page, which displays that which shows that the singer will be featured in all six episodes of the show.