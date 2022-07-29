BLACKPINK's Magical 3D Avatars Are 'Ready For Love'

BLACKPINK is officially back. The K-pop group has dropped their new music video for their latest song "Ready For Love" which features their realistic three-dimensional avatars pulling out all of the four members - Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé's best moves.

The music video is part of their recent in-game concert for PUGB Mobile called "THE VIRTUAL" which saw the pop stars perform a medley of their biggest hits through the 3D virtual versions of their human forms. According to Billboard, fans will have another chance to see the concert in an event that will run from July 29th-30th in North and South America and July 30th-31st across the rest of the world. Players will also get to obtain the outfits BLACKPINK wore during their concert until August 31st.