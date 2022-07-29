Ex-NFL Player Indicted On Murder Charge In Girlfriend's Death

Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware was indicted on murder and tampering charges in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, on Thursday (July 28), Harris County (Texas) District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement obtained by NBC News on Thursday (July 28).

Ware, 41, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in relation to the death of Pomaski, whose remains were found in December 2021 and confirmed to match her in May 2022.

Pomaski, 29, was last reported to be seen at a party at her home in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021 and her disappearance was described as suspicious by the sheriff's office.

Pomaski's remains were located on December 10, 2021 in an area within Harris County that sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed was identified during the investigation at the time of the discovery.

Ware, who played tight end for the now-Washington Commanders in 2003 and San Francisco 49ers in 2004 during his two-year NFL career, was questioned in connection to Pomaski's disappearance in June 2021, authorities confirmed to NBC News.

Ware has been held without bond for an unrelated incident in which he is accused of violating conditions of bond for a case involving drug and weapons charges, KPRC reports.

A court filing in June sought to have Ware's bond revoked in relation to the separate incident as Montgomery County prosecutors described him as a suspect in the Pomaski case, despite the designation not having been used by lead investigators in Harris County.

Ware's attorney, Coby DuBose, told KPRC in December that the "filing is the first time that it's been suggested that he is a suspect" in relation to the case of Pomaski's disappearance.

"He’s been cooperative," DuBose said at the time. "He’s told the police everything that he knows and he’s led them through his house."