Here's Where To Get The Best Lasagna In Dallas

By Ginny Reese

July 29, 2022

Lasagna is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and cheese is truly a thing of beauty. Not all lasagna is created equal, though.

Yelp has a list of the the highest-rated restaurants that serve lasagna in the entire city. According to Yelp, the best restaurant that serves lasagna in Dallas is Kenny's Italian Kitchen.

Here's what one Yelp user says about the restaurant:

"Been threatening to go to Kenny's for years. When you live in Dallas near North Park, you don't usually travel north of 635 for dinner but Kenny's is absolutely worth it. I totally get what the fuss is about. The food is terrific, the service is great and the atmosphere is super laid back. Wish I had started heading North years before. Very good."

According to the list, here are the top 10 restaurants that serve lasagna in Dallas:

  1. Kenny's Italian Kitchen
  2. Italia Express
  3. Carbone's
  4. Holy Ravioli
  5. Terilli's Restaurant & Bar
  6. Piggie Pies Pizza
  7. Roman Cucina
  8. Ciao! by Civello's
  9. Gallo Nero
  10. Politano's Pizza & Pasta

Click here to see the full list.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.