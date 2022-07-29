Here's Where To Get The Best Lasagna In Phoenix

By Ginny Reese

July 29, 2022

Lasagna soup, deconstructed lasagna served as soup, with parmesan crisps
Photo: Westend61

Lasagna is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and cheese is truly a thing of beauty. Not all lasagna is created equal, though.

Yelp has a list of the the highest-rated restaurants that serve lasagna in the entire city. According to Yelp, the best restaurant that serves lasagna in Phoenix is Adela's Italian.

Here's what one Yelp user says about the restaurant:

"Sweet people and delicious food. I could eat there every day. Penne pasta with sausage and lasagna - our fav!"

According to the list, here are the top 10 pasta places in Phoenix:

  1. Adela's Italian
  2. L'Amore Italian Restaurant
  3. Bottega Pizzeria Ristorante
  4. DeFalco's Italian Eatery, Grocery & Deli
  5. Tutti Santi
  6. The Sicilian Butcher
  7. Lou Malnati's Pizzeria
  8. Maui Pasta Scottsdale
  9. Anzios Italian Restaurant
  10. Oregano's

Click here to see the full list.

