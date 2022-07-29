Here's Where To Get The Best Lasagna In Tucson

By Ginny Reese

July 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Lasagna is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and cheese is truly a thing of beauty. Not all lasagna is created equal, though.

Yelp has a list of the the highest-rated restaurants that serve lasagna in the entire city. According to Yelp, the best restaurant that serves lasagna in Tucson is Roma Imports.

Here's what one Yelp user says about the restaurant:

"One of my favorite establishments hidden away. This is a great place to grab a sandwich for lunch! They have the best Italian subs in Tucson. Also available are an abundance of ready to go Italian pasta dinners, pasta, and sauces. I always grab a lasagna and the grilled artichokes to go when I pick up my sandwich!"

According to the list, here are the top 10 restaurants that serve lasagna in Tucson:

  1. Roma Imports
  2. Renee's Tucson
  3. Dominick's Real Italian
  4. Locale Neighborhood Italian
  5. Los Olivos
  6. Nate's Italian Kitchen & CheeseSteaks
  7. Mama Louisa's
  8. Dolce Vita Italian Bistro
  9. Oregano
  10. sFresco Pizzeria

Click here to see the full list.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.