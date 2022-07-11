Pete Davidson Makes Hilarious Cameo In 'The Kardashians' Season 2 Teaser

The teaser trailer also features Kim talking about her relationship with Pete. "Life is good," she says over a montage of photo shoots and outings. "I have a new boyfriend and I'm just having a really good time."

In addition to Kim, fans will also get a closer look into Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship as they prepare for their wedding. The teaser also shows footage of Kylie Jenner's childbirth journey, which sister Kendall Jenner calls a "massive birth control moment for me," some insight into what looks like Kris Jenner's health issues, and Khloe Kardashian's views on the concept of love. Season 1 of the reality show ended with Khloe finding out her ex Tristan Thompson had cheated on her once again.

Season 2 of The Kardashians is set to premiere on September 22nd on Hulu and Disney+.