Pete Davidson Makes Hilarious Cameo In 'The Kardashians' Season 2 Teaser
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 11, 2022
After a few off-screen references in season 1, it seems as though Pete Davidson will finally make a physical debut on season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians. The streaming service dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming season of the hit reality show on July 11th. Towards the end of the minute and 30-second-long trailer, Pete is seen standing next to Khloe Kardashian. Then his girlfriend Kim Kardashian walks out of another room and suggestively asks, "Babe? Do you wanna shower with me really quick?" Pete comedically responds by dropping his phone and immediately running toward Kim.
The teaser trailer also features Kim talking about her relationship with Pete. "Life is good," she says over a montage of photo shoots and outings. "I have a new boyfriend and I'm just having a really good time."
In addition to Kim, fans will also get a closer look into Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship as they prepare for their wedding. The teaser also shows footage of Kylie Jenner's childbirth journey, which sister Kendall Jenner calls a "massive birth control moment for me," some insight into what looks like Kris Jenner's health issues, and Khloe Kardashian's views on the concept of love. Season 1 of the reality show ended with Khloe finding out her ex Tristan Thompson had cheated on her once again.
Season 2 of The Kardashians is set to premiere on September 22nd on Hulu and Disney+.