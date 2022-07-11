Kris Jenner Reunites With Mariah Carey In Glamorous Beach Photos

Kris Jenner had a fabulous time in Sicily, Italy based on her recent Instagram posts. The momager hung out with a gaggle of famous friends while attending the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show over the weekend. During her time there she event had the chance to reunite with Mariah Carey, who Kris revealed is an old friend.

"Me and Mariah... Go back like babies with pacifiers," Kris captioned the glorious photos. The reality star's daughters took to the comments to react to their mom hanging out with the legendary R&B singer. "Ok this is EVERYTHING," commented Khloe Kardashian. Even Mariah herself wrote a very Mimi-esque comment, "Keepin’ Fantasies hot like fiiiire xoxo," with a bunch of fire emojis.