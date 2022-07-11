Kris Jenner Reunites With Mariah Carey In Glamorous Beach Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Kris Jenner had a fabulous time in Sicily, Italy based on her recent Instagram posts. The momager hung out with a gaggle of famous friends while attending the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show over the weekend. During her time there she event had the chance to reunite with Mariah Carey, who Kris revealed is an old friend.
"Me and Mariah... Go back like babies with pacifiers," Kris captioned the glorious photos. The reality star's daughters took to the comments to react to their mom hanging out with the legendary R&B singer. "Ok this is EVERYTHING," commented Khloe Kardashian. Even Mariah herself wrote a very Mimi-esque comment, "Keepin’ Fantasies hot like fiiiire xoxo," with a bunch of fire emojis.
According to ET Online, Kris and Mariah weren't the only celebs at Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda's star-studded event. The fashion house's haute couture show had appearances by Kris' longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, Sharon Stone, Helen Mirren, Lupita Nyong'o, Drew Barrymore, Ciara, Vanessa Bryant, and her daughter, Natalia Bryant.
Kris posted another series of photos featuring some of the famous attendees after the event. "Thank you Dolce & Gabbana for another amazing magical adventure with beautiful friends," she wrote. Kris' Paris Couture Week also included watching her daughter Kim Kardashian make a surprise appearance on the runway for Balenciaga's 51st haute couture show.