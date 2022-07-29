Quavo, Takeoff Release Their New Song 'Us Vs. Them' Featuring Gucci Mane

The song is further proof that the Migos rappers are concentrating on their own solo efforts at the moment. In addition to dropping new music with his nephew Takeoff, Quavo is also focused on his acting career. Huncho has two movies that are set to drop later this year, Wash Me In The River alongside Robert de Niro and Cash Out opposite John Travolta. Quavo is also preparing to star in his first lead role for the film Takeover, which is set to go into production in August. The film, based on takeover culture, is a product of Quality Control's new film vertical Quality Films and Trioscope, who recently launched their Web3-based NFT community Takeover World in support of the franchise.



“This project is the future of movie making,” Quavo said about the new initiative in a press release. “It gets fans involved at the onset of Takeover World, the opportunity to own a piece of a new franchise and the ability to influence and be part of how an action feature gets made.”



The Takeover World community allows fans participate in the development of the Takeover franchise and provides exclusive access to the making of the film as well as other opportunities through NFT collections. Despite all of their promoted solo efforts, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset have neither confirmed nor denied whether the trio has disbanded. While we wait for a definite update, check out Quavo and Takeoff's new video for "Us Vs. Them" featuring Gucci Mane below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE