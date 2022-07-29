Prince William Reveals The Sport He Can Never Beat Kate Middleton At
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 29, 2022
Prince William and Kate Middleton love a little competition! As the royal family prepares for the Commonwealth Games, Hello reports that there's one sport the Duchess of Cambridge is a pro at. Over the years, Kate has honed her tennis skills at the prestigious Hurlingham Club in London. The Australian former tennis player, Rod Laver told Daily Mail, "I'd met William and Kate a few times, and in the Royal Box you get a chance to chat with them a little bit."
He then confirmed that Prince William doesn't stand a chance against Kate when it comes to the sport. "They play tennis against each other," Laver continued. "William told me he couldn't beat her." Prince George is taking after his mother as their eldest child has had private lessons from Roger Federer at the Middleton family's home in Bucklebury, according to Hello.
The Duke and Duchess will get to entertain their love of sports and competition when they attend the 22nd Commonwealth Games. Queen Elizabeth took to social media to release a statement about the games that kicked off in Birmingham, England on Thursday, July 28th and will run until August 8th.
"Over the years, the coming together of so many for the ‘Friendly Games’ has created memorable shared experiences, established long standing relationships, and even created some friendly rivalries!" the Queen wrote. "But above all they remind us of our connection with one another, wherever we may be in the world, as part of the Commonwealth family of nations."