Prince William Reveals The Sport He Can Never Beat Kate Middleton At

Prince William and Kate Middleton love a little competition! As the royal family prepares for the Commonwealth Games, Hello reports that there's one sport the Duchess of Cambridge is a pro at. Over the years, Kate has honed her tennis skills at the prestigious Hurlingham Club in London. The Australian former tennis player, Rod Laver told Daily Mail, "I'd met William and Kate a few times, and in the Royal Box you get a chance to chat with them a little bit."

He then confirmed that Prince William doesn't stand a chance against Kate when it comes to the sport. "They play tennis against each other," Laver continued. "William told me he couldn't beat her." Prince George is taking after his mother as their eldest child has had private lessons from Roger Federer at the Middleton family's home in Bucklebury, according to Hello.