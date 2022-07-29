Prince William Reveals The Sport He Can Never Beat Kate Middleton At

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton love a little competition! As the royal family prepares for the Commonwealth Games, Hello reports that there's one sport the Duchess of Cambridge is a pro at. Over the years, Kate has honed her tennis skills at the prestigious Hurlingham Club in London. The Australian former tennis player, Rod Laver told Daily Mail, "I'd met William and Kate a few times, and in the Royal Box you get a chance to chat with them a little bit."

He then confirmed that Prince William doesn't stand a chance against Kate when it comes to the sport. "They play tennis against each other," Laver continued. "William told me he couldn't beat her." Prince George is taking after his mother as their eldest child has had private lessons from Roger Federer at the Middleton family's home in Bucklebury, according to Hello.

The Duke and Duchess will get to entertain their love of sports and competition when they attend the 22nd Commonwealth Games. Queen Elizabeth took to social media to release a statement about the games that kicked off in Birmingham, England on Thursday, July 28th and will run until August 8th.

"Over the years, the coming together of so many for the ‘Friendly Games’ has created memorable shared experiences, established long standing relationships, and even created some friendly rivalries!" the Queen wrote. "But above all they remind us of our connection with one another, wherever we may be in the world, as part of the Commonwealth family of nations."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.