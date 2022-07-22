Kate Middleton Shares New Prince George Portrait For His 9th Birthday

Prince George is all smiles in his latest birthday portrait. Kate Middleton and Prince William released a new portrait of their eldest child in celebration of his 9th birthday. The royal couple shared the photo the day before his birthday on July 22nd. "George is turning 9!" the couple said in a statement. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Prince George ahead of his ninth birthday tomorrow."

The new photo was taken while the family was on holiday in the UK in early June, according to People, and features the 9-year-old in a blue polo shirt, showing off a big grin. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge release a new portrait of their children for every birthday and they're usually shot by Kate, who has become an avid photographer.