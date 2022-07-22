Kate Middleton Shares New Prince George Portrait For His 9th Birthday

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Prince George is all smiles in his latest birthday portrait. Kate Middleton and Prince William released a new portrait of their eldest child in celebration of his 9th birthday. The royal couple shared the photo the day before his birthday on July 22nd. "George is turning 9!" the couple said in a statement. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Prince George ahead of his ninth birthday tomorrow."

The new photo was taken while the family was on holiday in the UK in early June, according to People, and features the 9-year-old in a blue polo shirt, showing off a big grin. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge release a new portrait of their children for every birthday and they're usually shot by Kate, who has become an avid photographer.

The royal family sent in their birthday wishes to George on social media including a message from his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. "Wishing a very Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!" the queen wrote alongside a photo of the two of them from last month's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. She also thanked the Irish Guards Band for playing a rendition of "Happy Birthday" to help ring in George's special day. According to People, Prince William is Colonel of the Irish Guards.

In addition to his birthday, Prince George has been having a fun summer. Last week, the young royal made his Wimbledon debut, sitting with his parents in the Royal Box at Centre Court to watch the men's final. Looking dapper in a suit and tie, George got to hold the coveted trophy when the family met champion Novak Djokovic.

When the fall arrives, George and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will start a new school as the family prepares to relocate from Kensington Palace to a new residence near Windsor Castle.

