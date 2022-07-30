Jennifer Lopez Is Back On Stage For First Time Since Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez is back "On The Floor" for the first time since her wedding — and post-wedding getaway — to Ben Affleck.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer was seen rehearsing for the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala in Capri, Italy, on Friday (July 29), according to People. She was wearing an animal-print two-piece set complete with lots of feathers, sparkles and a cape in true JLo fashion for the full dress rehearsal.

JLo is the headliner for the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event, and other stars like Diplo, Sofia Carson and DJ Cruz will also perform. Other celebrities expected to attend include Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto and Vanessa Hudgens. Following the entertainment portion of the evening, a dinner and charity auction — where Jennifer's performance outfit will be available — will take place to help children in Ukraine. There will also be a UNICEF documentary screening.