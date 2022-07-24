Ben Affleck Falls Asleep On Tourist Cruise During Paris Honeymoon With JLo

Newlywed Ben Affleck was caught nodding off while he was on a tourist cruise of the Seine River in Paris during his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, according to Page Six. The couple has been enjoying the City of Lights following their impromptu Las Vegas wedding last week. While Bennifer has been seen taking a moment to themselves on the trip, they did bring their families with them on the trip.

As the "Gone Girl" actor was seen snoozing on the cruise, he was joined by JLo and their kids Seraphina, Violet, Max, and Emme. The day before the hilarious photos of Ben were captured, the two were snapped kissing and holding each other on a park bench in the early hours of Friday, July 22nd. According to Page Six, they were also seen locking lips while eating dinner at a high-end restaurant called Le Matignon.

The couple surprised fans this month when they revealed they rushed to A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas to get married. After initial reports came out, Jennifer confirmed the news in her exclusive newsletter On The JLo. After sharing sweet details about the impromptu wedding, she signed off with her new name "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

The power couple first met in 2001 when they starred in the movie Gigli, which started their highly-publicized romance. To see the full timeline of Bennifer's relationship over the past two decades, click here.