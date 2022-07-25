Jennifer Lopez Bares It All On 53rd Birthday To Launch 'JLo Body' Campaign

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 53rd birthday in the most iconic way — by stripping down to her birthday suit and baring it all to launch her new JLo Body campaign.

On Sunday (July 24), the "On the Floor" singer took to Instagram to show off her toned body while using her birthday to "gift" her fans with the drop of her new JLoBody FIRM + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm, a subset of her JLo Beauty brand aimed at firming and hydrating skin. In the video, a glowing Lopez grins as she said, "The power of JLo Beauty, now for body."

"We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body," she captioned the video. "It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!"

The $65 balm can be found at JLoBeauty.com and will be available at Sephora online on September 6 as well as in-store on September 26, per Entertainment Tonight.

Check out the sultry campaign video below.