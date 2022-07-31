‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Gets Married In Intimate Malibu Ceremony

Full House star Jodie Sweetin is now married! Sweetin married her longtime partner Mescal Wasilewski in an intimate Malibu ceremony Saturday (July 30), via Page Six. The actress played Stephanie Tanner in the popular '90s sitcom.

According to the outlet, the couple got engaged back in January and some of Sweetin's co-stars were in attendance — including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure. This is her fourth marriage."I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me," Sweetin told People after the engagement, adding "And I couldn't be more grateful." She also opened up about the intimate ceremony with the publication. "I didn't want it to be fussy," she explained. "The look is very organic and natural. It's just about good food and good friends — and twinkle lights!" See photos of the ceremony here.

Sweetin and Wasilewski met through mutual friends and began long-distance dating in 2017. Eventually, Wasilewski moved from New York to L.A. in 2020 to be closer to Sweetin. "All the pieces just fell into place," she said of the experience. "Mescal makes me feel absolutely comfortable and secure to shine as bright as I need to," she continued. "He steps up and shows up for my girls. And we harmonize so well. He's really the best teammate I could ask for."