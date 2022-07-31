Prince William & Kate Middleton Party In Resurfaced Viral Video

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be professional for public outings, but that doesn't mean they don't let loose. Especially when they were in their 20s. Over the weekend, royal fans were excited to see a video of old photos of the couple partying in the UK before they were married.

The video of the Duke and Duchess having a fun night out with friends has gained nearly 5 million views since it was posted to TikTok earlier this month. "They look like me in a normal day when my friends take photos.....without any alcohol," wrote one user. "I thought they've never had fun," wrote another shocked observer.