Prince William & Kate Middleton Party In Resurfaced Viral Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 31, 2022
Prince William and Kate Middleton may be professional for public outings, but that doesn't mean they don't let loose. Especially when they were in their 20s. Over the weekend, royal fans were excited to see a video of old photos of the couple partying in the UK before they were married.
The video of the Duke and Duchess having a fun night out with friends has gained nearly 5 million views since it was posted to TikTok earlier this month. "They look like me in a normal day when my friends take photos.....without any alcohol," wrote one user. "I thought they've never had fun," wrote another shocked observer.
According to Page Six, the couple met while they were students at St. Andrews University in Scotland in 2002. After a brief separation in 2007, they reunited with Prince William proposing in 2010. Following their engagement, Prince William opened up about his wife in an interview. “When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her, and then I knew there was possibly something I wanted to explore there, but we ended up being friends for a while," he said. “That was a good sort of foundation. I do genuinely believe now that being friends with [each other] is a massive advantage.”