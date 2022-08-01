BTS Might Be Able To Perform While Serving In The Military

BTS might still be able to perform overseas while serving in the military, according to a report from Reuters. On Monday, August 1st, South Korea's defense minister addressed the issues as the country debates shortening the mandatory military service for the K-pop stars from two years to three weeks.

According to Reuters, the issue is becoming more pressing as the oldest member of the band, Jin is turning 30 next year. In 2019, a revision of the law made it so that globally recognized K-pop stars would be allowed to put off their service until 30.

At the parliamentary session, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said that by allowing BTS to continue performing, the military could serve national interests without affecting the shrinking pool of personnel resources due to low birth rates.



"Even if they join the military, there would be a way to give them a chance to practise and perform together if there are scheduled concerts abroad," Lee said per Reuters. "As many people highly value (artists serving) in the military, that may help boost their popularity even more."

This development comes after BTS announced a break from musical activities as a group to focus on solo projects earlier this summer. However, the band isn't on hiatus and has recently announced they will take part in a musical project for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.