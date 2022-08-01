Drake Postpones Young Money Reunion After Testing Positive For COVID-19

"I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked," he continued. "Until then, I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all. I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (expect the Covid)."



Drake's October World Weekend was off to an amazing start after his All Canadian North Stars show drew out multiple Canadian legends from Kardinal Offishall to Nelly Furtado. The Young Money Reunion was supposed to follow Chris Brown and Lil Baby's One Of Them Ones tour stop over the weekend, but unfortunately, that won't be happening as planned.



The OVO Sound founder didn't specify the extent of his diagnosis or give any details about his symptoms. Either way, we hope Drake make a full recovery.

