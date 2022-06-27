Drake Sells The Remainder Of His YOLO Estate

The English Tudor mansion maxes out at 12,500 square feet complete with a private movie theater a recording studio, a spa grotto, six fireplaces, and a wine cellar with a tasting room. The backyard has a swim-up bar, waterfalls and an 80 foot long rock waterslide with plenty of big-screen TVs surrounding the area. There are also also three courts for tennis, basketball and sand volleyball along with a mechanical riding bull, horse stable and equestrian ring. Clearly, the new homeowner will never be bored while on the property.



Drake put his estate up for sale back in March. The glorified mansion had plenty of potential buyers like Britney Spears and her new husband as well as Caitlyn Jenner. Meanwhile, Drake appears to be all set at his new home in Beverly Hills. The $70 million-dollar mansion has 10 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, an elevator, an 11-car garage, a wine cellar and an accompanying private orchard.



The Canadian rapper has plenty of reasons to celebrate. In addition to selling his old home, Drake's Honestly, Nevermind album hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with his single "Jimmy Cooks" featuring 21 Savage debuting at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. He's the first male artists in history to earn 11 No. 1 singles on the Hot 100 chart and 11 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. His other tracks "Sticky" and "Falling Back" also debuted in the Top 10 of the Hot 100.

