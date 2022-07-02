Well, that's one way to celebrate Canada Day!

To honor our friends to the north, Hailey Bieber shared a rather cheeky photo of her and Justin Bieber. "Happy Canada Day! Kiss a Canadian if you know what's good 4 u 🇨🇦😍," she captioned the photo on her Instagram Story on Friday (July 1) of her straddling her shirtless husband in a gym while he grabs her face.

She then shared the same photo on her Instagram feed on Saturday (July 2) along with three others with the caption, "into the weekend 🍒🍒🍒🥰"

The spicy photo comes after both Hailey and Justin underwent a few health scares this year, according to E! News. In March, the Rhode skincare founder was taken to the hospital after she suffered a mini stroke. There was a blood clot in her brain and she also had a heart procedure done.

Last month, Justin revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left the right side of his face paralyzed. Hailey recently appeared on Good Morning America where she shared an update on Justin's condition. "He's feeling a lot better. Obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's going to be totally OK and I'm just grateful that he's fine," she said.

A source told E! News that the Biebers have stepped back from work and are focusing on their health. "They both decided they needed to slow down and let their bodies heal. Having both of their health scares at the same time have been very scary for them and has put a lot of stress into their lives," the source said.

"They are happy to have each other," the source added.

