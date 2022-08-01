Sasha Banks, Naomi Returning To WWE: Report

Sasha Banks and Naomi have reportedly reached an agreement to return to WWE months after their walkout during the live broadcast of RAW on May 16, WrestlingNews.co reports.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told the website that "an agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return to the company," following the recent promotion of Paul 'Triple H' Levesque as the head of creative amid the retirement of his father-in-law Vince McMahon.

Banks and Naomi, then the Women's Tag Team champions, left during the live broadcast of RAW prior to their scheduled main event match and were suspended by WWE days later.

The duo won the women's tag-team during Night Two of WrestleMania 38 in April, which was Banks' third reign, having previously served as an inaugural champion in February 2019 and again in May 2020, both alongside Bayley, who recently made her return alongside Dakota Kai -- who was released by the company earlier this year -- and Io Sky (formerly known as Io Shirai.)

Banks has consistently been one of WWE's top female stars since debuting on its main roster in 2015, having won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships a combined six times, as well as headlining Night One WrestleMania 37 with Bianca Belair, becoming the first Black women to jointly headline WWE's biggest annual event in history.

Naomi, a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, has been a mainstay in WWE's women's division since debuting on RAW in 2012.