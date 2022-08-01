This Restaurant Has The Best Grilled Cheese In Tennessee

A grilled cheese sandwich is one of the easiest comfort dishes to make, but what if you want to try an elevated take on the cheesy favorite? Fortunately, there are plenty of restaurants around the country that have perfected their take on the classic, including one right here in Tennessee.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best of the best grilled cheese sandwiches around the country, from a macaroni and cheese-filled concoction to a cheesy sandwich filled with delicious barbecue. So which restaurant in Tennessee has the best grilled cheese?

The Grilled Cheeserie

Located in Nashville, The Grilled Cheeserie serves up the best grilled cheese in the state, with the pimento mac and cheese being named the best of the best. Made with homemade pimento cheese, the specialty melt is made complete with macaroni and cheddar, bacon bits and a slice of tomato. Not only does this restaurant have multiple locations around Music City, but its food truck was recently named one of the best in the entire country.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The Grilled Cheeserie has three Nashville restaurants and a food truck, and all of them serve up some of the most inventive and flavorful grilled cheese sandwiches around. There's a Pizza Melt, with pepperoni baked into the bread, or diners can build their own. The customer favorite is the Pimento Mac & Cheese, which combines the comfort-food favorite with bacon bits on country white bread. Wonderfully indulgent."

Check out the list here to see the best grilled cheese in each sandwich.