Watch Katy Perry Toss Pizza On The Dance Floor Of A Packed Vegas Nightclub
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 1, 2022
Katy Perry was seen in a Las Vegas nightclub hawking slices of pizza into the crowd over the weekend. That's right! The hilarious and confusing video was posted to a fan account for the singer called "Katy Perry Daily Brasil" and gave viewers a bit of context.
"Directly from the box, Katy Perry threw pieces of pizza to the audience that was on the dance floor of the nightclub in Las Vegas," they explained in Portuguese. The video shows Perry behind the DJ booth dancing in front of a massive pizza box. At first she puts the slice of pizza on a plate before flinging it out into the hungry crowd. However, she soon ditches that and just starts throwing the slices of pizza by themsleves.
Diretamente do camarote, Katy Perry jogou pedaços de pizza para o público que estava na pista da boate, em Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/mRDHSV1Avv— Katy Perry Daily Brasil (@katydailybrasil) July 31, 2022
After making the rounds on Twitter, fans are obsessed with the silly video. "Katy Perry throwing pizza at people in the club? It’s upsetting to watch other people live your dream," wrote one fan. One fan even took it upon themselves to find other photos of Katy Perry with pizza throughout the years, including one that shows a Hot and Cold-era Perry standing in front of a Little Ceasars restaurant.
"That video of Katy Perry hurling pizza into the crowd has me in a chokehold it’s so unhinged," wrote another Twitter user. For more unhinged Katy Perry moments check out eight of her campiest songs.
one thing about Katy Perry is that she will always enjoy her pizza no matter where she goes pic.twitter.com/rO2CNjL28F— lukas (@lukasperry) August 1, 2022