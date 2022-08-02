3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs

By Dani Medina

August 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Three Texas residents could be a bit richer if they claimed their winning lottery tickets!

A trio of $25,000 winning tickets from Monday (August 1) night's Cash Five drawing were sold in three different Texas cities, according to KDAF. The winning numbers were 7-9-19-32-35; each of the three tickets matched these five numbers to win the top prizes.

One of the tickets, which was a QuickPick ticket, was sold at Speedy Stop Store on Highway 6 North in Houston. The two other tickets, which were not QuickPicks, were sold at Circle K at 2701 FM 3009 in Schertz and RaceTrac on Cockrell Hill Road in Duncanville.

Over 100 other Texas residents matched four of the five numbers to win $350 each. In total, over 30,000 winners won at least a Free Cash Five QB up to $25,000.

In more Texas lottery news, a winning $250,000 ticket was sold in Austin from Monday morning's All or Nothing drawing. A San Antonio resident also claimed a $1 million winning ticket in the 500X scratch-off lottery game. Last week, 16 Texas residents won at least $10,000 in the Mega Millions drawing from July 26.

