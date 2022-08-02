Georgia Residents To Receive August Stimulus Check

By Logan DeLoye

August 2, 2022

US Treasury Check
Photo: Getty Images

It may come as no surprise that some residents are struggling to pay for common necessities due to the rise of inflation that continues to increase across the country. Though the price of gas has gone down in some states, the cost of housing and food still remain higher than average. Citizens of eight states across America can expect to receive a stimulus check in the near future to offset the cost of recent inflation prices. According to Newsweek, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Hawaii, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, and New Mexico will receive checks to help cover the cost of housing, gas, and food.

Newsweek detailed that this is the "second consecutive quarter of economic contraction" that America has seen this year. The situation has not been labeled as a recession, though it represents similar analytical tendencies. Thankfully, Georgia is one of the few states that will receive aid.

As of May, Georgia has sent out either a $250 or $500 rebate to those who filed their taxes in 2020 and 2021 to help offset inflation. Those who filed their taxes as an individual versus jointly will receive a smaller amount. Those who filed their returns by April 18 can expect to see this payment reflected into their accounts early this month if they have not already received it.

