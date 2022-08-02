Guy Fieri Is Following Rage Against The Machine On Tour: See His Best Posts

Guy Fieri is living his best life! The mayor of Flavortown is reportedly following Rage Against The Machine on their current North American reunion tour. Several posts and videos from other attendees show the famed chef at the band's various tour stops.

The most viral of these videos features Fieri holding a drink and smoking a cigar in the crowd while passionately singing along to the band's 1991 song "Bombtrack." Fieri even reposted the viral clip and added his own message. "The best concert ever," he wrote. "Until tomorrow night in Raleigh..... RAGE RULES." He was also pictured with the RATM's supporting act Run The Jewels at the Cleveland date and later appeared on the big screen during "Killing In The Name" at the Raleigh stop.