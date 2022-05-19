Matthew McConaughey Wants To Remove This Word From The Dictionary

Matthew McConaughey's least favorite word is "unbelievable." Can you believe that?

The Texas-born actor even said it should be "wiped out of the dictionary." Here's what the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star said to back up his reasoning: "What's so unbelievable about tragedy, about triumph, about people that raise us up or let us down? It happens every single day. We shouldn't think that most beautiful sunset or the greatest play or the greatest love of our life or the greatest moment of euphoria is unbelievable. Believe it. It's happening right in front of you, in you," McConaughey said in a social media post, according to KXAN.

What does unbelievable even mean? The dictionary defines it as "of such a superlative degree as to be hard to believe" or "too improbable for belief."

"We shouldn't feel like the greatest tragedy of death or earthquakes or natural disasters or loss is unbelievable. It's part of life too. Believe it, we see it happen every day," McConaughey added.

Well now that poses the question: What words can we use instead of unbelievable? Awesome, horrible and incredible are among words that McConaughey "believes." The Merriam-Webster dictionary has a few other suggestions, too: fantastic and incredulous.

You can watch Matthew McConaughey's rant below: