Ohio Fair Ride Malfunctions, Tips On Top Of Children

By Logan DeLoye

August 2, 2022

Carousel
Photo: Getty Images

Something very unexpected happened at the Summit County Fair this weekend that left a few children with minor scrapes and bruises. According to WBNS, the jet ski ride at the fair made a loud, concerning noise before malfunctioning and tipping over. The children who were sitting in each individual jet ski fell out sideways after continuously spinning, and the ride fell on top of them.

A mother of one of the children who were injured took to Facebook to detail the situation and praise the paramedics for their alertness.

"Tonight we took our kids to the Summit County Fair and one of our worst nightmares happened. This picture was just minutes before this ride broke, the jet ski that our kids were on snapped off and fell, with them strapped in. The boat was on top of them. They were screaming and crying in fear. Thank God, all 3 have minor cuts and scrapes. It could have been so much worse. We’re literally thanking God that they aren’t seriously injured or worse. Cooper was on the boat in front of them and saw it happen. I don’t think any of them will want to ride any rides for a very long time, if ever. The Tallmadge Fire Department and paramedics were there in minutes and were wonderful," the post read.

The parents of the injured children were told that the fair rides were inspected prior to operation.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.