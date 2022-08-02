Ohio Fair Ride Malfunctions, Tips On Top Of Children

Something very unexpected happened at the Summit County Fair this weekend that left a few children with minor scrapes and bruises. According to WBNS, the jet ski ride at the fair made a loud, concerning noise before malfunctioning and tipping over. The children who were sitting in each individual jet ski fell out sideways after continuously spinning, and the ride fell on top of them.

A mother of one of the children who were injured took to Facebook to detail the situation and praise the paramedics for their alertness.

"Tonight we took our kids to the Summit County Fair and one of our worst nightmares happened. This picture was just minutes before this ride broke, the jet ski that our kids were on snapped off and fell, with them strapped in. The boat was on top of them. They were screaming and crying in fear. Thank God, all 3 have minor cuts and scrapes. It could have been so much worse. We’re literally thanking God that they aren’t seriously injured or worse. Cooper was on the boat in front of them and saw it happen. I don’t think any of them will want to ride any rides for a very long time, if ever. The Tallmadge Fire Department and paramedics were there in minutes and were wonderful," the post read.

The parents of the injured children were told that the fair rides were inspected prior to operation.