Popular Nashville Restaurant To Be Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Sarah Tate

August 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A popular restaurant in Nashville is getting its chance to shine in the national spotlight thanks to a visit from one of the biggest TV and food personalities around: Guy Fieri.

Fieri stopped by East Side Banh Mi in Nashville to show off how the family-owned and operated Vietnamese sandwich shop became "Nashville's biggest Banh mi," according to its website. The visit will be featured on an upcoming episode of the hit series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, which sees Fieri traveling across the country to see the best food America has to offer.

The restaurant shared photos of Fieri's visit on its Instagram page, showing the DDD legend posing alongside some of the workers, including chefs Grace Nguyen and Chad Newton. They even got a chance to snap some pics next to Fieri's iconic red convertible.

"We're very excited to announce East Side Banh Mi will be featured on Food Network's #DDD next Friday August 5th at 8pm central time," the post reads. "It was a great experience to meet and hang with [Fieri] and the team! Can't wait for you all to watch the episode."

East Side Banh Mi will be featured on the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives episode airing Friday (August 5). Tune in to the Food Network at 8 p.m. CT to see the restaurant represent Nashville to a national audience.

