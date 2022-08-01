Prince William Posts Rare Video With Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Princess Charlotte have posted a rare and adorable video together. The father-daughter duo posted a sweet message to send words of support and encouragement to the England women's soccer team (nicknamed "the Lionesses") before they went into their Euro 2020 final match against Germany.

While the Duke of Cambridge did most of the talking in the 10-second video, the young royal gave the camera a sweet smile. "We both want to wish the lionesses the best of luck tonight, you've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way!" Willam said before Charlotte ended the video with, "Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!"