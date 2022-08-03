'Bradley Cooper Look-Alike' Steals From Georgia Home Depot

A man harboring distinct resemblance to actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper was spotted shoplifting from a Home Depot in Henry County last week. According to WSB-TV, the item that the man stole was very large and expensive. The surveillance camera by the checkout detailed the suspect carrying the item out of the store on a cart and entirely bypassing the cash register. Stills from the footage show an employee standing right beside the suspect as he wheels out the item.

WSB-TV mentioned that the item in question was a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit. The suspect was wearing an army green t-shirt, jeans, and a tan baseball cap when the crime was committed. The Henry County Police Department took to Facebook to describe the suspect and ask the public for help in locating him.

"On 07/23/22, the unidentified white male pictured below, stole a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit from the Home Depot in McDonough, GA. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, please call Detective Sergeant J. Holisky at 770-288-8252," the post read.

Facebook followers commented on the suspect's resemblance to Cooper, and were quick to make light of the situation.

"Bradley Cooper stealing? He's really far from the shallow now," one follower commented. The suspect remains on the loose as the investigation continues.