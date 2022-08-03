Britney Spears Posts 'Cute' Pics From First Time Sailing
By Sarah Tate
August 3, 2022
Britney Spears is "reflecting back" on her first trip sailing the seas by posting "cute" photos of the nautical experience.
On Tuesday (August 2), the "Stronger" singer shared some sunny photos on her Instagram page documenting her first time sailing. Calling the trip "one of the best experiences of [her] life," Spears was all smiles as she soaked up the sun while on deck, enjoying platters of fruit, goofing around and taking a dive off the side of the boat.
"Reflecting back 😉🙈 Cute right ??? My first time sailing," she captioned the pics. "It was actually one of the best experiences of my life ... and for 2 hours 🌹🌹🌹😉!!!"
Spears also recently documented her first time at a bar. "I'm so grateful y'all," she said in an Instagram Story, also referencing her conservatorship, "So glad they took my rights away for 13 years to have a cocktail."
Last month, a judge ruled that the superstar would not have to sit for a deposition in the case of her conservatorship, which ended in late 2021 after more than a decade. According to TMZ, the judge declared that they lawyers for Spears' father, Jamie Spears, did not need to grill Britney to defend himself in the case.