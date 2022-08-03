Britney Spears Posts 'Cute' Pics From First Time Sailing

Britney Spears is "reflecting back" on her first trip sailing the seas by posting "cute" photos of the nautical experience.

On Tuesday (August 2), the "Stronger" singer shared some sunny photos on her Instagram page documenting her first time sailing. Calling the trip "one of the best experiences of [her] life," Spears was all smiles as she soaked up the sun while on deck, enjoying platters of fruit, goofing around and taking a dive off the side of the boat.

"Reflecting back 😉🙈 Cute right ??? My first time sailing," she captioned the pics. "It was actually one of the best experiences of my life ... and for 2 hours 🌹🌹🌹😉!!!"