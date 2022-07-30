Britney Spears tell-all book is so close to the finish line, but now there's a delay.

A source told TMZ the delay in releasing the memoir was caused by a supply shortage. The book is set to be published by Simon & Schuster, but there's a paper shortage that could affect the planned January release.

Because of this shortage, it's unclear when the "Gimme More" singer's book will be released.

This supply shortage was reportedly caused by high demand for books during the COVID-19 pandemic, which in turn caused a decrease in paper supply, according to TMZ. A labor shortage within the industry also plays a huge part.

The news of Britney's memoir broke in February when she signed a $15 million deal to tell her story after a heated bidding war. TMZ says this tell-all is one of the biggest payouts for a memoir, behind the Obama family ($60 million).

In recent Britney Spears news, the pop star won't have to sit down for a deposition in her conservatorship case with her father, Jamie Spears. A judge said Jamie has other means to defend himself that don't need to involve Britney sitting for a deposition.