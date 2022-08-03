BTS, Snoop Dogg, & Benny Blanco Drop Silly 'Bad Decisions' Movie Trailer

"This summer," a classic movie trailer narrator voice stars, "They're back." Inbetween the voicover is spliced up footage of BTS doing their impeccable choreography. Then the narrator names each artist on the track one by one, except for Blanco who the voiceover hilariously mistakes for BTS member Jimin.

When the track drops on Friday, it will serve as the first single from Blanco's currently unnamed third album, which is set to release later this year. The song is also part of a collaboration with Xbox. Blanco has previously spoken about the forthcoming collaboration. “I’m still pinching myself," he said. "I can’t believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn’t even feel real!”

This will be Blanco's second time working with the K-pop sensations. Earlier this year, he collaborated with the band to release a medley of singles "Fake Love," "Life Goes On," and "Blood Sweat & Tears."