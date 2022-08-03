SUV Flies Through Chicago Home, Paralyzes Man Taking Shower

By Logan DeLoye

August 3, 2022

Car accident
Photo: Getty Images

A 64-year-old man from Crystal Lake was taking a shower in his suburban home when something entirely unexpected happened. According to WGN9, a car that failed to stop at an intersection flew through the garage of the home and rammed right into the bathroom where Angelo Pleotis was showering. The incident occurred on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m just off of Heather Drive.

Pleotis was immediately airlifted to the Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville following the incident. After further assessment, medical personnel reported that he was paralyzed. When the car hit him, it damaged his spine in two places. WGN9 mentioned that the crash also caused Pleotis to experience head trauma and other internal injuries.

Pleotis has been a tool maker for many years and was very close to retirement. His son Phillip mentioned that his daughter recently asked Angelo to walk her down the isle at her wedding.

“She had just recently asked my dad to walk her down the aisle about a week before this all happened,” Phillip Pleotis shared with WGN9.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Angelo's daughter-in-law to offset the cost of his medical expenses. The family has raised a total of $67,000 so far. Information regarding the driver's charges has not been released.

